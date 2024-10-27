EAM Jaishankar wishes Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], October 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his wishes to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, an island country in the eastern Caribbean on their 45th Independence Day.

Jaishankar said he valued their friendship and cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings to FM Frederick Stephenson, the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on their 45th Independence Day. Deeply value our friendship and cooperation."

Jaishankar further said, "India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L-69 and C-10 grouping of nations in September 2024."

Jaishankar attended the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L.69 and C-10 groupings of nations on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.

During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the need for reform of United Nations Security Council membership in permanent and non-permanent categories.

The L.69 Annual Ministerial Meeting meeting was chaired by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Ralph E Gonsalves, in his capacity as Spokesperson of the L.69, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Encouraged by the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of L-69 and C-10 groupings of nations. Highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive reform of UNSC membership in both permanent and non-permanent categories."

"Called for Text Based Negotiations in the IGN process to achieve concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe. Thank PM Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and Grenadines for his exemplary leadership of L-69. Laud colleagues from C-10 for their enthusiastic participation today," he added.

During the L.69 Annual Ministerial Meeting, the ministers reiterated the urgent need to make the Security Council more representative, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable, and recognised that the Summit of the Future provided an opportunity for renewed commitment to Security Council reform, according to MEA press release.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Against the backdrop of the Summit of the Future, the leaders of the AU Committee of 10 (C-10) participated in this annual High-Level meeting to exchange views on the status of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council Reform."

