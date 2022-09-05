Earthquake in Afghan province kills 6

Kabul, Sep 5 At least six people were killed and nine others injured after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Kunar province on Monday, a top official said.

"The tremor jolted the region at around 2.30 a.m. and based on preliminary reports six persons were killed and nine others injured in Mazar Dara area of Norgal district," Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial official as saying to reporters.

Several houses were destroyed by the quake in the mountainous province, the official said, adding that a survey has been launched to determine the exact loss of life and property damages.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 38 km northeast of Jalalabad city, capital of neighbouring Nangarhar province.

The quake was also felt in the national capital of Kabul.

This tremor came months after Afghanistan was hit by one of the deadliest earthquakes in its history.

The 6.2-magnitude quake on June 22 killed at least 1,163 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the provinces of Paktika and Khost.

The massive temblor was felt over 500 km away by at least 119 million people, including in Pakistan and in parts of India and Iran.

