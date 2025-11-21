Earthquake in Bangladesh: At Least 6 Killed and Several Injured After Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Hits Dhaka

At least six people were killed and several others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Dhaka city of Bangladesh on Friday morning, November 21, as per news agency AP. The timorous shook several buildings in the country, prompting residents to flee outdoors. timorous were also experienced in West Bengal's Kolkata.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.38 am. The epicentre of the quake is located in the Ghorashal area of Narsingdi district, which is about 25 kilometres from Dhaka at a depth of 10 kilometres.

As per local media reports in Bangladesh, at least six people died in Dhaka capital, including three who were killed when a roof and wall collapsed and three pedestrians who were struck by falling building railings. The earthquake caused panic among locals in Dhaka, and many rushed out of their homes to the open area.