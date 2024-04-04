Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.3 on Richter Scale Strikes East Coast of Honshu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the east coast of Honshu in Japan on Thursday, April 4, reported by news agency Reuters. No loss of life or casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck approximately 117 kilometers southeast of Sendai-shi, Japan, earlier today. The seismic event occurred at 03:16:31 UTC on April 4th, 2024, with its epicenter located at coordinates 37.7196 degrees north latitude and 141.924 degrees east longitude, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Thrusday.

The quake's impact was felt in several nearby areas, including Sendai and Ishinomaki, with its effects reverberating across the region. However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

An earthquake struck after 12 PM local time at a depth of 40 kilometres, with local media reporting that the tremor shook buildings in Tokyo. No damage has been reported as of yet, and authorities have not issued a tsunami alert.