Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.9 Jolts Southern Part of Country, Tsunami Warning Issued
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 02:06 PM2024-08-08T14:06:52+5:302024-08-08T14:07:21+5:30
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Miyazaki Prefecture in southern Japan on Thursday. The US Geological Survey reported that the quake's epicenter was located 20 kilometers northeast of Nichinan city, with a depth of 25 kilometers. Following the tremor, officials have issued a tsunami warning.
According to NERV, Japan's earthquake monitoring agency, the earthquake occurred in the Hyuga-Nada Sea. Authorities anticipate that the aftermath could bring tsunami waves reaching up to 1 meter. Residents in coastal, riverine, or lakeside areas are urged to evacuate to safer locations immediately.