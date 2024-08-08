Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Near Hyuga-Nada Sea; Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Videos)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter scale hit southern Japan near the Hyuga-Nada Sea on Thursday, August 8; a Tsunami advisory was also issued following the quake. Tsunami is expected to hit southern Japan at 07:50 GMT.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the tremors occurred at 5.36 p.m. local time (0836 GMT) at a depth of 540 km, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the prefecture. The epicentre of the earthquake was located off the west coast of the islands, about 875 km south of Tokyo, at a latitude of 27.9 degrees north and a longitude of 140.0 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.

BREAKING: Japan earthquake magnitude revised to 7.1 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 8, 2024

A tsunami warning was issued for coastal regions on the southern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, according to the Japan weather agency. NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, said it was for the Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures.

Groceries From the Shelf of the Store Falling on the Floor After Strong Earthquake Jolts Japan

🎥



The earthquake in #Japan is upgraded from 7.1 to 7.3 Magnitude. pic.twitter.com/b0qcW5SgIG — SHAHID BUTT 🇵🇰 🇪🇸 🇵🇸 (@KINGNS1P) August 8, 2024

Visuals From Shopping Mall

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake took place in Japan. pic.twitter.com/4hLWbVvdzq — BIKASH KUMAR JHA (@bikash_jha_) August 8, 2024

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred less than 20 miles off the coast of Miyazaki.