Earthquake in Taiwan: One Dead, More than 50 Injured After Magnitude 7.2 Quake Hits Island's East Coast; Scary Visuals Surface

According to Taiwan's fire department, one died and more than 50 were injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the island's east coast, reported news agency Reuters.

A massive earthquake hit the capital city of Taipei at around 8 am (00:00 GMT) local time on Wednesday, triggering Tsunami warnings for the island nation also in parts of southern Japan. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake of magnitude of 7.4, with its epicentre at 18 kilometres south of Taiwan’s Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude of 7.7. Taipei’s seismology official said it was the “strongest in 25 years.”

After the quake rattles the capital city, horrible videos surfaced on social media websites showing the moment it took place and what happened after.

One of the videos from Hualien shows a building tilted due to the impact of an earthquake that hits early in the morning.

Visuals After Earthquake in Taiwan:

#WATCH | A very shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan. Japan has issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. Tsunami waves of up to 3… pic.twitter.com/2Q1gd0lBaD — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

In another video, it can be seen that the ceiling hangings swung back and forth as the quake hit the city.

#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/SkHBHrluaZ — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed vehicles stopped mid-way on a bridge as it started shaking due to the quake. People on scooters and cars all took off quickly after the quake stopped.

🚨BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan #earthquake

The shaking was so bad that people commuting to work stopped.pic.twitter.com/jNgUZm9pMl — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024

One of the terrifying videos shows the metro bridge shaking left to right amid the high-magnitude earthquake.

🚨BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan just moments ago #earthquakepic.twitter.com/jW0ingq7oB — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024

The Japanese meteorological agency predicted that remote Japanese islands in the region, including Miyakojima island, would experience tsunami waves as high as three Metres (10 feet) immediately.

A 7.6-magnitude jolt hit Taiwan in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.