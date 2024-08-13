Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Los Angeles; Videos Emerge

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the US Geological Survey has said. People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area on Monday. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.

ESPN Los Angeles Studio Shook from Quake During Live Broadcast

ESPN Los Angeles studio shaking from an earthquake during NBA Today and Malika Andrews handled it like a pro. pic.twitter.com/KPGndlCx01 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

A presenter said a little bit earthquake here in Los Angeles. "Everything is shaking, thank you every one for baring that, studio shaking little bit," she said further.

Water Pipe Burst in California Due to Earthquake

@PasadenaFD has surveyed our city. At this time, no damage has been identified with the exception of a burst water pipe in City Hall. Our employees have safely been evacuated.



Please be advised there may be aftershocks. For more information, please visit USGS gov. As more… — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) August 12, 2024

There was a water pipe burst reported in Pasadena city in California. Pasadena Governor said in a post on X said, "Pasadena has surveyed our city. At this time, no damage has been identified with the exception of a burst water pipe in City Hall. Our employees have safely been evacuated. Please be advised there may be aftershocks. For more information, please visit USGS gov. As more information comes out, we will update you."

"Pasadena City Hall employees are back in the building. Pasadena fire department is on site making repairs to the pipe until it is fixed. We will provide an update once it is fixed," further stated.

The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage. The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Monday's quake was centred near the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometres) below the surface.