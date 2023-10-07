Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude jolts Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media 'X'.

The quake occurred at 11:30:03 IST on October 7, at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 07-10-2023, 11:30:03 IST, Lat: 29.35 & Long: 81.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal.," the National Center for Seismology said in a social media post.

Earlier this week, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.2 and 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, with tremors felt in large parts of India, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The two tremors were felt within less than half an hour's time.

The first quake occurred at 14:25:52 IST, followed by another at 14:51:04 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The depth of the first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas the second (6.2 magnitude) was found to be 5 km."Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km , Location:Nepal," the NCS posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor