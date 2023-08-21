Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude jolts Southern California

Washington DC [US], August 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Southern California north of Los Angeles, US Geological Survey said on Sunday (local time).

The earthquake occurred at 2: 42 pm (local time) around four miles southeast of Ojai City.

“Good afternoon Southern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.1 earthquake about 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 pm,” USGS Shake Alert said on X (formerly Twitter).

As per USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 4.8 km.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet and more details are awaited.

