Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Japan's Iwate prefecture
Tokyo [Japana], April 2 : An earthquake of 6.1magnitude struck Japan's northern coast of Iwate prefecture on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, Japan's Meteorological Centre said.
The earthquake occurred at 00:59 am (IST).
The epicentre of the earthquake was the northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
There were no reports of immediate damage.
