Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Japan's Iwate prefecture

Tokyo [Japana], April 2 : An earthquake of 6.1magnitude struck Japan's northern coast of Iwate prefecture on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, Japan's Meteorological Centre said.

The earthquake occurred at 00:59 am (IST).

The epicentre of the earthquake was the northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

There were no reports of immediate damage.

