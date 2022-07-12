Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Vanuatu's Port Vila

Published: July 12, 2022

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook Vanuatu on July 12 at 02:40 IST.

The epicentre of the quake was monitored at a depth of 10 Kms.

The location was found to be at 112km ESE of South Pacific nation's capital, Port Vila with latitude and longitude at 18.26 and 169.24 respectively.

No casualties are reported so far. Further details are awaited.

