Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 04:36:28 IST, and the depth of the quake was registered at 30 km.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 12/06/2024 04:36:28 IST, Lat: 35.29 N, Long: 70.90 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS wrote in a post on X.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Afghanistan continues to remain prone to disasters, which further adds to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

An earthquake rattled Afghanistan yesterday as well. The quake was of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale and struck the country in the early hours of Tuesday. The time was reported as 02:15:35 IST, and the depth was registered at 160 km by the NCS.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 11/06/2024 02:15:35 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 70.98 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology wrote in a post on X.

