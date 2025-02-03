Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Afghanistan on Monday, as per a statement by the National Center of Seismology.

As per NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 10km, making it more susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 03/02/2025 14:58:48 IST, Lat: 36.34 N, Long: 71.01 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier on January 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the region.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/01/2025 02:15:26 IST, Lat: 36.26 N, Long: 70.84 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated.

Shallow earthquakes like this are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because shallow earthquakes release more energy closer to the surface, causing more intense shaking and damage.

The region experiences frequent earthquakes, as another earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale occurred in the region on January 26.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 26/01/2025 07:26:03 IST, Lat: 36.24 N, Long: 70.99 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," as per NCS.

The region was jolted by another earthquake- also a shallow one- on January 23, measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

The NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 23/01/2025 02:07:06 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.77 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

A day prior- on January 22- Afghanistan was plagued by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 22/01/2025 19:12:13 IST, Lat: 36.43 N, Long: 71.49 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," as per NCS.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, with the Hindu Kush Mountain range being a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, as per Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

