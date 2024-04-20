Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occurred on Saturday at 07:14:09 IST at a depth of 160 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 07:14:09 IST, Lat: 33.66 & Long: 81.79, Depth: 160 Km ,Location: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

