Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet's Xizang
By ANI | Published: April 20, 2024 09:08 AM2024-04-20T09:08:35+5:302024-04-20T09:10:04+5:30
Xizang [Tibet], April 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The quake occurred on Saturday at 07:14:09 IST at a depth of 160 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 07:14:09 IST, Lat: 33.66 & Long: 81.79, Depth: 160 Km ,Location: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.
No reports of material damage have surfaced yet.
Further details are awaited.
