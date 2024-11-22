Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Afghanistan

Badakhshan [Afghanistan], November 22 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning at 06:35 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 82 kilometres. It was recorded at the Latitude 36.32 N and Longitude 71.37 E in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan.

The details were also shared on X.

Badakhshan region of Afghanistan is a mountainous region prone to natural calamities.

Earlier this week two earthquakes hit the region which were recorded 4.4 and 3.9 on the Richter scale.

Over 10 earthquakes took place in the region in the last month, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

