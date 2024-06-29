Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Andaman Sea

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], June 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea on Friday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at 10:46 pm, according to the NCS.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 10.25 and longitude 93.82 at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 28/06/2024 22:46:46 IST, Lat: 10.25 N, Long: 93.82 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," the NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier in March, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands, as per National Center for Seismology data.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km, as per the NCS data.

