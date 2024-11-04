Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Afghanistan

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Monday, November 4, at 8:07 AM IST. The epicentre was 180 kilometres deep and had coordinates 36.26N latitude and 70.08E longitude.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage to the properties or casualties, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Earthquakes are relatively common in the region, especially in areas with tectonic activity.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Xizang, China.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), in a post on X, said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 04/11/2024 08:07:41 IST, Lat: 36.26 N, Long: 70.08 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."