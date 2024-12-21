Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.

Further details are awaited.

