Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 has struck the Tmbar Islands of Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake occurred in the Indonesian region at 04:37:46 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 70.2 km.

The latitude and longitude were found to be at 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively, the USGS reported.

Over 65 islands make up the Tmbar Islands, also known as Timur Laut, which are located in Indonesia's Maluku province.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

