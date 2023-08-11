Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts eastern Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], August 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted eastern Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10 kilometres South South West (SSW) of Turkey's Malatya at 17:48 (UTC) on Thursday, according to EMSC. The depth of the earthquake was registered at a depth of 10.9 kilometres.

Taking to its Twitter handle, EMSC stated, "#Earthquake 10 km SW of #Malatya (#Turkey) 19 min ago (local time 20:48:00). Updated map - Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyewitnesses."

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

