Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Indonesia
By ANI | Published: July 9, 2023 08:31 PM2023-07-09T20:31:05+5:302023-07-09T20:35:10+5:30
Jakarta [Indonesia], July 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake occurred at 19:39:04 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 54.2 km.
According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found at 5.354°N and 94.569°E respectively.
No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.
Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."
The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
