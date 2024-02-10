Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Philippines
By ANI | Published: February 10, 2024 11:51 AM2024-02-10T11:51:11+5:302024-02-10T11:55:08+5:30
Manila [Philippines], February 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 2km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines, on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The tremors were felt at 10:51:30 (UTC+05:30), at a depth of 12.4 km.
According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 8.729°N and longitude 125.710°E, respectively.
No reports of casulaties or any material damage have surfaced yet.
Further details are awaited.
