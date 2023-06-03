Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 156 km N of Las Khorey in Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of it was found to be at 12.571°N and 48.095°E, respectively.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

