Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Cook Strait, New Zealand
By ANI | Published: February 15, 2023 01:46 PM 2023-02-15T13:46:16+5:30 2023-02-15T19:20:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
It occurred at 06:38:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, at a depth of 74.3 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 40.547°S and 174.571°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor