Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Cook Strait, New Zealand

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occurred at 06:38:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Cook Strait, New Zealand on Wednesday, at a depth of 74.3 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40.547°S and 174.571°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

