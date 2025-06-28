Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], June 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Philippines in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred in Mindanao at 04:37 hours (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 105 kilometres.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 28/06/2025 04:37:10 IST, Lat: 5.28 N, Long: 126.08 E, Depth: 105 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines."

