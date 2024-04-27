Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Jakarta

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 27 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:59 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 7.13 and Longitude 107.76, at a depth of 70 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 27-04-2024, 21:59:54 IST, Lat: -7.13 & Long: 107.76, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 143km SE of Jakarta, Indonesia," the NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

