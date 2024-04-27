Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Indonesia's Jakarta
By ANI | Published: April 27, 2024 10:50 PM2024-04-27T22:50:01+5:302024-04-27T22:50:04+5:30
Jakarta [Indonesia], April 27 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:59 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 7.13 and Longitude 107.76, at a depth of 70 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 27-04-2024, 21:59:54 IST, Lat: -7.13 & Long: 107.76, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 143km SE of Jakarta, Indonesia," the NCS said in a post on X.
Further details are awaited.
