By ANI | Published: January 3, 2025 04:54 AM2025-01-03T04:54:11+5:302025-01-03T04:55:06+5:30

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Chile

Calama [Chile], January 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Calama in Chile on Thursday evening (local time), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

The earthquake struck 84 km northwest of Calama. EMSC reported.

EMSC in a post on X, said, "#Earthquake (#sismo) M6.2 strikes 84 km NW of #Calama (#Chile)."

