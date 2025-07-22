Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Kamchatka East Coast

Alaska [US], July 22 : A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded off the East Coast of Kamchatka, the National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported on Tuesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 50 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka", NCS wrote on X.

As per the NCS, the location of the earthquake was 1550 km West of Andreanof Islands, Alaska

EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/SdmyDptPA7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 22, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Previously, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, according to the US Tsunami Warning System, The New York Times reported.

A tsunami warning is the most urgent alert issued by the National Weather Service in the United States, and it means that people should move to higher ground or go inland. A tsunami advisory means people should get out of coastal waters and stay away from beaches and waterways. A tsunami watch means experts are evaluating the threat, so stay tuned for further information.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor