Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts North Atlantic Ocean
By ANI | Published: July 11, 2023 02:42 AM 2023-07-11T02:42:06+5:30 2023-07-11T02:45:09+5:30
Washington DC [US], July 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted North Atlantic Ocean, United States Geological Survey ...
Washington DC [US], July 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted North Atlantic Ocean, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS.
The earthquake occurred at 8:28 pm (UTC) on July 10. The USGS tweeted, adding, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - North Atlantic Ocean."
The agency issued no tsunami warning after the magnitude 6.4 quake jolted North Atlantic Ocean.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app