Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts North Atlantic Ocean

Washington DC [US], July 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted North Atlantic Ocean, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS.

The earthquake occurred at 8:28 pm (UTC) on July 10. The USGS tweeted, adding, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - North Atlantic Ocean."

The agency issued no tsunami warning after the magnitude 6.4 quake jolted North Atlantic Ocean.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor