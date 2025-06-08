Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolts Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], June 8 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Colombia on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:38 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 4.47 N and longitude 73.23 W.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 6.7, On: 08/06/2025 18:38:06 IST, Lat: 4.47 N, Long: 73.23 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Colombia."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

