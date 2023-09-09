Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Morocco

Rabat [Morocco], September 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale hit 56 km W of Oukaïmedene, Morocco late on Friday night, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

The epicentre is 72 kilometres west of Marrekesh, a major economic centre.

According to the USGS, its epicentre was found to be Latitude: 31.110°N and Longitude: 8.440°W respectively.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed mountains of rubble and dust clouds as walls gave way to the earthquake's intensity. In other posts, frightened locals could be seen fleeing into the street and out of nearby buildings in search of safety.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details awaited.

