Earthquake of Magnitude 7.2 Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Videos)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 7.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near the central coast of Peru on Friday, June 27. The epicentre was located 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from the Atiquipa district of the country.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued Tsunami Warning indicating that "waves of up to three metres were 'possible along some coasts'", reported AFP.

Visuals From Quake Hit Areas Surface on Social Media

🚨#BREAKING NEWS: More video on X of shaking homes during the Peru 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Peru that just happened. Tsunami warning issued.#Earthquake#Purupic.twitter.com/9QJ24VDNI5 — The Breaking Report (@TheBreakingRprt) June 28, 2024

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center's website and X (Twitter) account appear to be having technical issues. The agency issued tsunami alerts for Peru and Chile, but they're not showing up on their website. They were only sent out via email.

