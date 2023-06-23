Earthquake victims in Afghanistan's Paktika still struggling a year later: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 : Earthquake victims in Afghanistan's Paktika are still struggling a year later, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per TOLO News, it has been a year since the devastating earthquake that hit Paktika province and left more than 400 people dead and nearly 1,700 injured.

More than 7,000 homes were destroyed by the earthquake, which struck three Paktika districts.

As per official figures, there are presently up to 5,000 families living in tents and caves.

Sakhi Marjan, a resident of the Gayan district of Paktika, "It has been a long time since we have been living in a tent. We ask them to build houses for us or give us money, we will build them by ourselves."

"We are left to take care of the orphans, we don't have a house, UNHCR still hasn't built us a house," said Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Gayan district.

Some earthquake victims said that in spite of pledges and millions of dollars in aid, they still lack access to food, clean water, and medical care, as per TOLO News.

They asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate and humanitarian institutions to fulfil their promises.

Abdul Munir, a resident of the Gayan district, said: "We ask them to build this road for us; roads are destroyed, and we cannot drive and pass through with ease."

Physicians in the Gayan district said that as the weather warms up, malnutrition and TB infections have grown among children and women in the district. Up to 20 children and women go to health centres every day.

Paktika province's governor, Faizullah Jamal, said 2,500 homes are now being built, some of which have already been finished.

"We are trying to attract the help of international organizations in all districts including Gayan, Barmal, and Zirok districts," Jamal told TOLO News.

A devastating earthquake that hit the Paktika districts of Gayan and Barmal one year ago today left 406 people dead and 1,685 injured.

