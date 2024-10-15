East Turkistan Government in Exile condemns international media participation in China's summit in Xinjiang

Washington DC [US] October 15 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) strongly condemned the participation of international media outlets in the 6th World Media Summit (WMS) held in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

The ETGE argued that this summit, organised by China's state-controlled Xinhua News Agency, served as a blatant propaganda tool designed to obscure and whitewash the ongoing campaign of colonisation, occupation, and genocide against the native Uyghur and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan.

📰📢 East Turkistan Government in Exile Condemns International Media Participation in Chinese Propaganda Media Summit The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) condemns the participation of 208 international media outlets from 106 countries, including @Reuters, The… pic.twitter.com/vPtHaIT6Ko — East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) (@ETExileGov) October 14, 2024

According to the ETGE, the involvement of these media organisations inadvertently lent credibility to a regime that systematically sought to erase the cultural, ethnic, and religious identities of the people of East Turkistan, all under the pretence of media cooperation and technological advancement.

Urumqi, the ETGE asserted, stood as the epicentre of one of the most brutal colonial campaigns in modern history, where millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples were subjected to mass internment, forced labour, forced assimilation, and genocide.

Dr Mamtimin Ala, President of the ETGE, stated, "It was disheartening that these esteemed media organisations chose to partake in a Chinese propaganda event. Their presence provided unwarranted legitimacy to China's colonial and genocidal policies in East Turkistan."

"By attending this summit, these media organizations risk becoming complicit in the dissemination of China's false narratives," said Dr Jurat Obul, ETGE Minister of Communications and Information.

"It is imperative that they refocus their efforts on accurately reporting the atrocities occurring in East Turkistan and standing in solidarity with those who are suffering under China's genocidal and colonial occupation."

Moreover, the summit's theme, "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation," raises significant concerns regarding China's use of AI technologies as tools of surveillance and propaganda.

The ETGE warned that the Chinese regime is leveraging AI to perpetuate its repressive agenda, manipulate information, and further its campaign of oppression against the Uyghur and other Turkic peoples. This strategic use of technology to distort reality and disseminate false narratives is a dangerous tactic that global media must critically evaluate.

The ETGE emphasised that the crisis in East Turkistan went beyond mere human rights violations; it was a meticulously orchestrated campaign of colonisation, occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.

It stated, "The timing of this World Media Summit was particularly significant, occurring just days after the 75th anniversary of China's brutal invasion of East Turkistan on October 12, 1949, highlighting the regime's relentless efforts to whitewash its crimes and manipulate global perception."

Events like this, the ETGE warned, were part of China's strategy to legitimise its colonial occupation and obscure the true nature of its genocidal policies.

The ETGE urged global media to uphold their moral responsibility to the truth. It called on these media entities to expose the harsh realities of China's genocidal actions in East Turkistan and to advocate fiercely for justice, transparency, and the dignity of oppressed peoples.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) is the legitimate representative of the people of East Turkistan. The ETGE advocates for the restoration of East Turkistan's sovereignty and works to end China's campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation in East Turkistan.

