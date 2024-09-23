East Turkistan government in exile condemns Pakistan-China alliance over Uyghur genocide

Washington DC [US], September 23 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned the growing alliance between Pakistan and China, framing it as being under the misleading guise of "counter-terrorism" cooperation.

In a post on X, the ETGE stated, "This dangerous partnership - characterised by joint security cooperation, military exercises, and police training in occupied East Turkistan - represents a blatant attempt to institutionalise state-sponsored terrorism and further entrench China's campaign of genocide against the Uyghurs and Turkic people."

Since 2001, China has used the pretext of "counter-terrorism" to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in East Turkistan. Using this false narrative, the Chinese government has carried out mass internments, large-scale killings, forced labour, religious oppression, and the destruction of cultural heritage, all in violation of international human rights laws.

Salih Hudayar, ETGE Minister for Foreign Affairs and Security said, "Pakistan has not only betrayed the Uyghurs and other East Turkistan Muslims but has also become a willing accomplice in China's Uyghur genocide. The international community must take action now to stop this unholy alliance of terror before it inflicts further destruction and suffering."

Millions of innocent Uyghur Muslims and other Turkic peoples have faced unimaginable atrocities, which global human rights organisations have condemned and recognised as genocide and crimes against humanity, ETGE reported in an official press release.

The ETGE termed Pakistan's participation in this partnership a shameful act of betrayal. Despite its claims of supporting Muslim solidarity and human rights, Pakistan has aligned itself with China, which has oppressed millions of East Turkistan Muslims. By cooperating with China's imperialist and genocidal regime, Pakistan is complicit in China's campaign of colonisation, genocide, and occupation in East Turkestan, causing immense suffering to its Muslim co-religionists.

This hypocrisy is striking: while Pakistan presents itself as a global defender of Muslim causes, it collaborates with the regime responsible for the most severe persecution of Muslims in recent history.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile urges nations and international human rights organisations to act immediately against this dangerous alliance. They call on the United Nations, European Union, and democratic governments worldwide to impose sanctions on individuals and entities complicit in China's genocide and Pakistan's betrayal of their Muslim brethren.

Additionally, they urge the international community to support East Turkistan's fight for justice by pressing the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute Chinese officials for genocide and crimes against humanity in occupied East Turkestan.

