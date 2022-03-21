Eastern Airlines Boeing jet crashes in China, carrying 133 people on board

A China aircraft on Monday, March 21 crashed in mountains in south China with 133 people on board. The plane was flying from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou. It was Boeing 737 aircraft which had an accident however, the number of casualties was not immediately known, and the rescue was on its way, said the reports.

The reason of the cause is also yet to declare. "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire," said the CCTV.

According to Reuters, "The China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight-tracking ended at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) at an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots."

However, there is no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.