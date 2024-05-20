Ebrahim Raisi Assassinated? Stunning Theories Surround Crash of Iran President's Chopper

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash has led to speculations about Israel's or the United States's involvement. Dramatic footage and videos have been circulating on social media websites after the Raisi chopper crash in Azerbaijan amid Israel and Iran-led Hamas conflicts in the Gaza region since October 7, 2023.

Many Iranian experts claimed a possible conspiracy behind the crash of the chopper carrying Raisi and his foreign minister and other officials after the aircraft had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran.

One of the users on X (Twitter) posted a Tweet grab of the Israel War Room handle.

lsraeI definitely assassinated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pic.twitter.com/gesgrfl1IL — Zagonel (@Zagonel85) May 19, 2024

Another user named Diana Wallace stated that the helicopter carrying Ebrahim Raisi was shot in the air by a space laser. Pointing to the Israel technology. "If nobody else is going to say it then I will. The president of Iran obviously had his helicopter shot out of the sky by a space laser," Wallace wrote.

If nobody else is going to say it then I will.



The president of Iran obviously had his helicopter shot out of the sky by a space laser! pic.twitter.com/vLCgsHvDwn — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) May 20, 2024

Globe Eye News is a dedicated X account that posts about international affairs and geopolitics on its handle. It recently released aerial footage showing that some humans were near the Raisi's crashed helicopter debris.

Iran discusses this image along with "assassination" allegations.



A person was detected in drone footage near the wreckage of the helicopter carrying President Ibrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/iWR7ljRuC9 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted a tribute to Raisi. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Iranian leader posted a photo of him and Raisi with a brief message referring to Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam and a revered figure in Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read | Ebrahim Raisi Dies: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Iran President’s Death, Says ‘Deeply Saddened and Shocked’.

Several theories about Raisi's death and Israel have surfaced. Some suspect Mossad’s hand in Raisi’s chopper crash amid Iran-Israel tensions. Amid speculations, Israel has reacted to the death of 'rival no. 1' in the midst of the Gaza war.

#WATCH | Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister died in a helicopter crash due to heavy fog in mountain terrain; Mortal remains of the deceased being retrieved



(Source: Screenshot from video shared by Iran's Press TV) pic.twitter.com/gTWsmzkkCu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

However, reports claimed that Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, died in a helicopter crash due to heavy fog in mountain terrain while the 63-year-old was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan.