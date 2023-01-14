Economic state of J&K locals lifted since abrogation of Art 370: Report

The Indian government has been successful in changing general perceptions around the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and lifting its people from their erstwhile economic state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Asian Lite, an Asian daily published in the United Kingdom reported.

According to the report, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently claimed that the UT administration has removed all obstacles to the implementation of people-friendly policies and setting up new businesses and industries in the region.

The L-G said the steps taken by his administration have found favour with locals, the report stated.

With reference to developments in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the report quoted the L-G as saying, "Article 370 was the root cause of secessionism, terrorism, nepotism, discrimination & corruption and kept J&K underdeveloped. Three years after breaking from the past, it is moving forward on a new developmental journey."

Citing a local media report by Kashmir Observer, the Asian Lite further quoted the L-G as saying, "We have removed the difficulties that had cropped up in the implementation of people-friendly governance, setting up new businesses and industries. It is our responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all."

"Article 370 was the root cause of secessionism, terrorism, nepotism, discrimination & corruption and kept J&K underdeveloped. Three years after breaking from the past, it is moving forward on a new developmental journey," the L-G was further quoted as saying in the report.

He also mentioned that the policies of the administration have been designed to empower the youth and each and every section of society, while providing equal opportunities, the report stated further.

"Accelerated pace of development, improved socio-economic parameters, unprecedented progress in all priority sectors, massive tourist influx, and industrial investment is the testimony of peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir," the report quoted the L-G as saying.

Also, to put the poultry sector on the path of sustainability and self-reliance, the Agriculture Production Department of Jammu and Kashmir approved a 'Roadmap for Poultry Development in J&K' under its mission for Holistic Development of Agriculture and Allied Sectors, in the UT on Friday, the report stated.

"Every year, the Union Territory experiences a flight of capital on account of poultry imports in the state. The amount totals to Rs. 1273 crore per year. Among these, eggs account for Rs. 473 crore, day-old chicks for Rs. 110 crore, poultry feed worth Rs. 300 crore and broiler birds for Rs. 390 crore," Atal Dulloo, additional chief secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department (APD), was quoted as saying in the report.

He said under the roadmap for poultry development, a total of 420 enterprises and 4,250 direct jobs would be created in the next five years, the report stated further.

'Roadmap for Poultry Development in J&K' is one among 29 projects approved by the administration.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor