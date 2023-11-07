Ed Sheeran pulls pints at local pub on friend's b'day

Los Angeles, Nov 7 Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shocked fans when he made a surprise appearance at a Suffolk pub while celebrating his friend's birthday.

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer, 32, is known for randomly showing up at local pubs and this time it wasn't any different, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Ed surprised patrons when he walked into the local pub with his wife Cherry Seaborn, 31, as he celebrated his pal's birthday.

Landlady Stella Cattermole said he was a "really lovely, very polite, regular guy."

According to reports, the star and his friends used the games room to enjoy a game of pool and even ate a nice meal.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the small group also played on their guitars and sang a few songs.

"My husband couldn't believe that he was actually cooking for Ed Sheeran," the landlady said.

The landlady said to the BBC that she was "really impressed with him."

Earlier this year, he turned up to fans' doorsteps unannounced to surprise them with personal gigs in their living rooms.

It was a celebration of the release of his seventh studio album ‘Autumn Variations’.

It came after he decided to do an impromptu bar crawl while declaring the “drinks are on me for the next six hours” as fans were left sharing a beer and chatting with their idol.

The music star decided to knock on the doors of 14 fans last month and serenaded them on their sofas.

The priceless look of shock when they answered thrilled his followers, who called the Bad Habits hitmaker one of a kind after his latest big effort to give fans a treat they'll never forget.

"I wanted to record a live version of Autumn Variations, but I wanted to do it in an original way," he captioned his video as he explained what was going on.

