Education institutes face economic slump as Taliban suspends higher education for women in Afghanistan

Out of 140 Private universities that are functional in Afghanistan, at least 35 are at risk of collapse as the educational institutes in the country are facing an economic slump following the suspension of women attending universities by the Taliban, Tolo news reported.

If female students are not permitted to enroll in classes, several university owners have warned that many other higher education institutions will have to close owing to financial difficulties.

"The economic challenges have surged widely. Now that we are interviewing you, 30 to 35 universities are facing major economic problems," said Mohammad Karim Nasiri, media officer at the union, Tolo news reported.

On 24 December, the de facto authorities issued a decree banning women from working in NGOs, TOLOnews reported. This came after they had already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls until what they termed further notice.

The UN rights office said NGOs and humanitarian organizations provide critical life-saving services for many people in Afghanistan, providing food, water, shelter, and healthcare, and some critical programs, such as pre-and post-natal and infant care, are only provided by women.

Many staff working for these NGOs are female and many of the organizations have women in leadership roles. They are essential partners for the UN and other agencies in the delivery of their humanitarian and development programs throughout the country.

Women are not permitted to attend universities under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Enayatullah Khalil Hadaf, the deputy head of Dawat Institution, said, "But we see the closure of the university as a temporary and we expect universities will be reopened and students will resume their study."

Taliban's ban on higher education for women in Afghanistan has drawn widespread reactions from all across the globe.

After the Taliban's ban on women from working in non-governmental organizations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the decision. Guterres stressed that the decision will undermine the work of various organizations helping those most vulnerable, particularly women and girls, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the reported order of the de facto Taliban authorities banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement also called on the Taliban to review its decision to allow women to work in the various jobs available to them in the organizations.

"The State of Qatar expresses its deep concern over the Afghan caretaker government's decision to ban Afghan women from working in local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) until further notice, under the pretext that some female employees do not adhere to the Islamic dress code set by the government for women," Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

