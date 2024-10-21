Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Singapore PM, discusses enhancing cooperation in education sector

Singapore, October 21 : Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, met with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, and discussed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in school education, vocational training, and research.

The discussions focused on strengthening the partnership through three key pillars'Talent, Resource and Market.' Pradhan emphasised that India views Singapore as a trusted knowledge partner, particularly in advancing deep tech, startups, and innovation ecosystems.

Sharing a post on X, Pradhan wrote, "Called-on PM of Singapore, HE Mr. @LawrenceWongST. Had meaningful conversations on elevating and expanding our bilateral cooperation in school education, vocational education and research."

"Talent, Resource & Market are the three broad pillars of our vibrant partnership. India looks at Singapore as a trusted knowledge partner in furthering mutual priorities, particularly in further invigorating deep tech, start-up and innovation ecosystems," the post added.

The education minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart have unveiled a framework to elevate India-Singapore cooperation into a robust partnership.

"Hon'ble PM @narendramodi and PM Wong have laid out a robust framework to transform India-Singapore cooperation into an all-round partnership, including in critical and emerging areas," Pradhan said on X.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Pradhan also met with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed strengthening bilateral ties in the education sector.

Sharing pictures on X, Pradhan wrote, "Glad to meet Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs and a dear friend @VivianBala."

"Both of us agreed to further strengthen India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership and work closely to take our multifaceted bilateral cooperation in education to greater heights," the post added.

Notably, Pradhan's visit to Singapore is part of a week-long tour to strengthen educational cooperation with both Singapore and Australia.

As part of his agenda in Singapore, Pradhan visited the National University of Singapore (NUS), where he met with President Professor Tan Eng Chye to explore research collaborations between NUS and top Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) in areas such as medical technology, start-ups, and digitalisation.

