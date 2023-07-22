Eggs-travagant theft: Man jailed for stealing 2,00,000 chocolate eggs

Shropshire [UK], July 22 : A man called “the Easter bunny” by police has been jailed for 18 months for being accused of stealing 2,00,000 chocolate eggs, reported CNN.

Thirty-two-year-old Joby Pool on February 11 stole USD 40,000 worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs, after breaking into an industrial unit and making off with the haul in a stolen truck, CNN reported quoting the PA Media news agency.

The milk chocolate eggs, which are only available during the Easter season and are filled with a "yolk" of yellow and white fondant, have a cult following in the UK.

According to CNN, the US food business Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, distributes 220 million Creme Eggs annually in Britain.

The accused, Pool was sentenced to an 18-month prison term on Thursday at Shrewsbury Crown Court by Judge Anthony Lowe. His prior six months in detention will contribute towards his prison sentence, with half of that time being spent behind bars and the other half being spent on licence, CNN reported citing PA.

Pool, the accused, had already entered guilty pleas to charges of stealing, criminal mischief, and uninsured driving.

According to PA, as quoted by CNN, the court decided that Pool had towed the trailer containing the eggs away from the industrial unit using a stolen tractor.

Pool's then-attorney John McMillan stated in court at a prior proceeding: "He stopped the vehicle when he realised he was being followed. He realised that the game was up – he realised the police were behind him and pulled in when it was safe to do so.”

“He wasn't offering any resistance and he was then arrested,” continued McMillan.

Following the arrest, West Mercia Police tweeted that they had "helped save Easter for Creme Egg fans" and described the situation as an "eggs-travagent theft,” CNN reported.

