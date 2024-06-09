Egypt condemns Israeli attacks on Nuseirat camp in central Gaza

Cairo [Egypt], June 9 (ANI/WAM): Egypt, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza that killed over 150 Palestinians.

"These attacks resulted in the deaths of over 150 Palestinian civilians and the injury of hundreds more, constituting a blatant violation of all provisions of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as all values of humanity and human rights," said the statement.

Egypt holds Israel legally and morally responsible for this flagrant assault, demanding that Israel comply with its obligations as an occupying power and cease the indiscriminate targeting of Palestinian civilians, including those in areas where they have been displaced," the foreign ministry said.

The statement also condemned the wanton destruction of all infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt called on influential international parties and the Security Council to urgently intervene to stop the Israeli war against Gaza.

"Egypt emphasised the necessity of responsible action to end this humanitarian crisis, which has claimed the lives of over 36,000 people," the statement said.

The statement underscored the imperative of achieving a complete ceasefire throughout the Gaza Strip and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid and relief supplies through all land crossings into the territory. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor