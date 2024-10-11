Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia enhancing strategic cooperation across all sectors

Eritrea [Asmara], October 11 (ANI/WAM): At the conclusion of a presidential summit held today, Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia have reached an agreement to establish a joint trilateral committee comprising the foreign ministers of the three nations, aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation across all sectors.

In a joint statement issued following the summit, which took place in the Eritrean capital, the leaders underscored the importance of bolstering regional cooperation and addressing external interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region, regardless of pretext or justification.

They also emphasized the need to coordinate efforts to promote regional stability, foster an environment conducive to joint and sustainable development, and harmonize initiatives towards achieving lasting peace and stability. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor