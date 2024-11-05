Egypt holds Israel responsible for consequences of ending agreement with UNRWA

Cairo [Egypt], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Egypt condemned in the strongest terms Israel's withdrawal from the agreement regulating the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the cessation of its work.

In a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt stressed that this unacceptable decision comes after a new chapter of flagrant and systematic Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

It added that this decision constitutes a dangerous development through which Israel aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause and the refugee issue, including the right of return.

The ministry continued that the Israeli decision constitutes an unacceptable disregard for the United Nations, its agencies, and the international community.

Notably, Israel withdrew its recognition of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted on Monday morning.

Danon tweeted a copy of a letter notifying Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The development follows up on the Knesset passing legislation barring Israeli officials from cooperating with the embattled UN agency.

"Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency," Danon tweeted.

"Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation. The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organisations but not with organisations that promote terrorism against us."

UNRWA has been under fire for months, with Israeli officials demanding the agency be stripped of its authority in Gaza and defunded amid revelations that members of the agency's staff participated in Hamas' October 7 attacks. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor