Egypt: Indian delegation meets Arab League chief, stresses unified stance against terrorism

Cairo, June 3 NCP (SP) Supriya Sule-led all-party delegation called on League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday, underscoring India's unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism.

The leaders stressed that countering terrorism is a priority for both the Arab League and India.

The discussions also focused on India's wide-ranging political, economic, and cultural engagement with the Arab States.

The League of Arab States, with its seat in Cairo, Egypt, is an intergovernmental organisation encompassing all Arab states in the Middle East and North Africa, established in Cairo on March 22, 1945, following the adoption of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

Currently, it includes 22 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The delegation also had an engaging interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Egypt.

"The community welcomed the visit of the delegation and the message carried by them to combat terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Cairo posted.

On Monday, the delegation was briefed by Indian Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy on the strong India-Egypt Strategic Partnership, Egypt's strong stance against terrorism, solidarity with India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and the close bilateral collaboration on counter-terrorism.

Later, the delegation had a fruitful engagement at the Egyptian Senate House with Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of Mostaqbal Watan Party and MP Hazem Omar, including the Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees.

The Senate reaffirmed solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close Strategic Partnership between India and Egypt.

This was followed by productive discussions with Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman MP Karim Darwish and other distinguished members of the Egyptian House of Representatives.

The Indian parliamentarians also had insightful discussions with key interlocutors in Egypt, including former Ministers, distinguished authors and thought leaders.

The discussions facilitated an enhanced understanding and appreciation of India's commitment to economic growth, equitable development, and zero tolerance to terrorism.

They also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Al-Horreya Park in Zamalek, Cairo.

The delegation, a part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor and carrying forth India's strong message on zero-tolerance against terrorism, reached Egypt after concluding a successful visit to Ethiopia, South Africa, and Qatar.

The visit marks a continuation of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

