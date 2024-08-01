Egypt raises Cairo metro fares following fuel hikes

Cairo, Aug 1 Egypt's Ministry of Transport raised the ticket prices for the three-line Cairo metro by 25 to 33 per cent on Thursday.

After price adjustment, a ticket for a journey of one to nine stations rose to eight Egyptian pounds (0.16 U.S. dollars), for 10 to 16 stations 10 pounds, and for 17 to 23 stations 15 pounds, according to the state-run news website Ahram Online.

A ticket for more than 23 stops increased from 15 pounds to 20 pounds, according to the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ticket fare hike came after Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly outlined last week the government's plan for gradual fuel price adjustments to end fuel subsidies by December 2025.

The Cairo metro system serves over 3.5 million passengers daily across the Greater Cairo metropolitan area that covers Cairo, Giza, and Qaliobiya.

Egypt introduced a distance-based pricing system for the Cairo metro in 2018, with fares ranging from 3 pounds to 7 pounds depending on the length of the trip.

