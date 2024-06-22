Egypt to host 6th Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup show

Dubai [UAE], June 22 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EAHS, the city of El Alamein in the northern coast of the Arab Republic of Egypt is set to host the 6th Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) show of the 2024 season on 27th-29th June, 2024.

This is the first time the event will be held in the African continent and carries great importance as it is hosted in the city of El Alamein on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in one of the top tourist and residential area in the country known for its beautiful sandy beaches and clear waters making it a perfect haven for visitors of all kinds including tourists and residents.

Furthermore, Egypt is known to be home to the finest breeds of Arabian horses with the El Zahraa Stud being a well-known hotspot for pure-bred Arabian breeding and is also one of the oldest studs in the world with approximately1,800 private sector farms housing around 25,000 horses and is also the body tasked with producing birth certificates for Arabian horses. The stud also works towards preserving the Arabian breed which originated in the Arabian Peninsula before moving on towards Egypt with the Islamic Conquests.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was launched last September, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, and consists of 10 championships held in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, and South and North America, in coordination with the competent authorities in each country, with valuable cash prizes allocated for the first five winners of each round.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad said that the successes of the EAHGC embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his contributions to supporting the journey of Arabian horses in all their activities around the world.

He expressed pride in the significant achievements of the first edition of the competition, noting that Egypt's hosting of the 6th show is of great importance, given that Egypt is one of the countries known for its distinguished breeding of Arabian horses and has a strong status and presence in the field of Arabian Shows and Championships.

The first show of the EAHGC 2024 season was held in February in Australia, with the 2024 Australian International Arabian Championship at Willinga Park in the Bawley Point area, while the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the second show in Manama from March 14 to 16.

Scottsdale, Arizona hosted the third show, which was held in conjunction with the Arabian Breeders World Cup last March, and the fourth show was held on the 1st of June in the Equestrian Arena Le Grand Parquet in Fontainebleau, France, while the Danish National Equestrian Centre in Vilhelmsborg was host to the 5th Championship on Saturday, June 15. (ANI/WAM)

