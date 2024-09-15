Egypt Train Collision: 3 Dead, 49 Injured in Tragic Zagazig Incident, Rescue Teams On-site

At least three people were killed, and 49 others injured in a train collision in Egypt, CNN reported, citing the country's health ministry on Saturday. Following the collision, the health ministry dispatched 30 ambulances and additional medical teams to the site of the incident in Zagazig, the capital of Al Sharkia governorate.

According to the ministry, at least five of the injured are in critical condition. Those injured were immediately transferred to Al-Ahrar and Zagazig University hospitals for treatment, while rescue operations are ongoing, the ministry added.

